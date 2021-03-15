Fighting Fit: Lockdown Lessons While WOFH (working out from home)

If 2020 taught us anything, it was to expect the unexpected: erratic weather, Bojo’s flaky tardiness as we eagerly awaited for press conferences to begin, and trends that we were convinced had been left to die making a comeback (Birkenstocks and elastic waistbands, anyone?) – to name a few. But one thing many of us could not have anticipated, was that we would still be self-isolating more than a year after the pandemic first hit. As we approach the one-year anniversary of the first lockdown, Strong Women is reflecting on the seemingly never-ending rollercoaster ride that has tested both our sanity and our limits. We have spent the past 12 months spending way too much time on Zoom, wearing leggings around the clock, taking a sudden keen interest in succulents and calatheas, and trying in vain not to annoy our neighbours with our heavy-footed HIIT workouts.

It was a year that saw us embracing running and walking with a zealousness that often left us with sore knees and stiff backs. And while we relied heavily on Normal People, Aperol spritz and sourdough recipes to get through the mundane, it has been fitness that has helped us to stay intact – both physically and mentally. Even though we were forced to bid farewell to our favourite gyms and studios, we embraced the convenience of home workouts and online classes.

5 best leggings to see you through lockdown – for everyday comfort and sweaty workouts

Sure, it hasn’t been an easy ride. We’ve had to dig deep to find the motivation to both work, exercise, eat and sleep all under one roof and with the same people surrounding us day in and day out. We swapped barbells for bodyweight, dreaming of the day we’d be able to lift heavy again. But in a true show of resilience, personal trainers, fitness instructors, and studio owners came together to provide accessible workouts that we could all do from the safety of our lounges.

This week, as we reflect on the indelible mark the pandemic has left on our health and fitness, we’ll hear from women on how the past year has impacted their physical and mental wellbeing, the role gyms will play in our lives once things go back to normal and the new ways we’re enjoying moving. Join us in the conversation by sharing your lockdown lessons while WOFH (working out from home) by posting on your social media and tagging @StrongWomenUK and #FightingFit.

