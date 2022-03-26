For the fifth year in a row, Finland has been named the world’s happiest country this month. According to the latest World Happiness Report from the United Nations, our friends up north rank as the most satisfied population out of 149 countries surveyed in the poll.

So, what makes the Finns quite such a contented bunch? Well, the results are based on a variety of self-assessed factors, including values such as social support, healthy life expectancy, freedom and generosity – all of which Finns rate themselves highly on.

Yet, it’s also come to our attention that the Finns have a handful of unique words in their language that, together with the country’s extensive social support programmes, and free higher education and healthcare, may go some way to explaining their particularly sunny take on life.

Here are three examples of this vocab – each of which sheds light on a way of life that’s infused with carefree vibes, along with a deep-rooted sense of purpose.