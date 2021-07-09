Hiking always sounds like great fun but when you live in a city like London, it feels quite out of reach. You’ve got to buy expensive train tickets, find a hiking group, battle with the weather… the list goes on. But what if we told you that you could hike a scenic half marathon across north London with a group of brilliant Strong Women while raising money for a great charity and which ended with medals and goody bags (as well as a refreshing pint!)? Join us in September for the first Strong Women Trek, a 22km hill walk across the capital’s peaks. Here’s everything you need to know about the event.

Date: Sunday 26th September. Start time: 8.30am-10am (BST) Start location: Near Rickmansworth, UK Tickets: £39, book here

Where are we hiking to, and why?

Lockdown really ignited an interest in outdoor activities and walking in particular. Now that society is back to near normal, we’re celebrating by taking you on a fabulous 22km walk across north London, alongside lots of like-minded women. We’ll be trekking through woods and green spaces, traversing some of London’s 10 peaks from west to east. Not only will we have a chance to mentally relax in nature, but we’ll be getting a great workout and have the opportunity to enjoy London at some brilliant vantage points (so do bring your cameras/phones!).

The 22km route goes across some of the London 10 peaks, west to east.

The hike begins: Ye Olde Greene Manne Pub & Restaurant in Rickmansworth - Vintage Inns. For those travelling by Tube, the nearest stop is Northwood on the Metropolitan line. A shuttle service will take you to the starting venue from the Tube station. The hike ends: Allum Manor House and Hall. This is a 30-second walk from Thameslink station Elstree & Borehamwood (and it’s a 30-minute train to King’s Cross).

When’s it taking place?

We’ll be staggering start times between 8.30am and 10.00am, so don’t worry about hold-ups or human traffic. This is a hike but it’s not a race. We’ll keep the finish open for everyone until 6pm – giving you enough time to walk the route, stop for comfort breaks and take those all-important pictures!

Grab your walking boots and join us in September for a scenic hike across north London.

What does my ticket include?

Tickets are £39 and that includes a gift at the start of the hike, refreshments and comfort stops along the route, a finisher’s medal and a goody bag at the end. All profits from ticket revenue go to our charity partner, Care International. Care is one of the world’s leading global aid organisations, supporting over a thousand community-based development and humanitarian aid projects around the world. They put women and girls in the centre of their operations because they know that poverty cannot be defeated until all people have equal rights and opportunities. By taking part in Strong Women Trek and raising money for CARE, you can help to save lives, fight poverty and achieve social justice across the globe. Raising even £5 could provide a meal for a young girl at school in Malawi, and armed with an education, her future is so much brighter. If you feel inspired, you can also choose to walk this hike for CARE and raise even more money for the cause.

Book your ticket now to take part in the event. Once you’ve signed up and nearer to the time, we’ll send you a comprehensive information pack with details on everything you need to know for the day. Also, keep your eyes open on the Strong Women Training Club for training tips and stay tuned on our Strong Women channel for an eight-week expert hiking diary from Black Girls Hike, which is guaranteed to get you in the mood to walk. We can’t wait to see you at the start line!