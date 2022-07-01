Most of us have a good idea about what keeps our hearts healthy. We need to eat well (lots of fibre, less saturated fat). Daily exercise is a must (including cardio – does what it says on the tin). It’s best to not smoke, you should drink alcohol in moderation and deal with stress. But you know what else is absolutely key? Sleep.

As well as being essential for concentration, mood and energy, sleep duration is now considered to be an essential component of heart health. That’s why the American Heart Association has just updated its guidelines to include sleeping for seven-to-nine hours alongside diet, exercise and abstaining from smoking when talking about the key elements that go into optimal cardiovascular health.

The AHA published its ‘Life’s Essential 8’ – a revised list of heart factors – in the journal Circulation this week, which for the first time included sleep.