There are some milestones in our lives that we’ve been told to expect are going to be bad – young people often fear turning 30 and being ‘middle-aged’ is associated with having a crisis. But research has revealed that these tropes are just as ridiculous as they sound, suggesting these years might actually be some of the happiest of our lives.

According to a study published in the Social Indicators Research journal, we’re the happiest between the ages of 30-34, and midlife (our 40s and 50s) is not perceived as the least happy period in life.

People over the age of 50 from 13 European countries were asked to reflect on their lives, including their happiest moments and salient personal and family events. It revealed an inverted-U shape graph that suggests happiness peaks in our 30s.