What’s the happiest age? Why your 30s are full of joy, not crisis, according to a study
Here’s why your happiness peaks in your 30s, according to a new study.
There are some milestones in our lives that we’ve been told to expect are going to be bad – young people often fear turning 30 and being ‘middle-aged’ is associated with having a crisis. But research has revealed that these tropes are just as ridiculous as they sound, suggesting these years might actually be some of the happiest of our lives.
According to a study published in the Social Indicators Research journal, we’re the happiest between the ages of 30-34, and midlife (our 40s and 50s) is not perceived as the least happy period in life.
People over the age of 50 from 13 European countries were asked to reflect on their lives, including their happiest moments and salient personal and family events. It revealed an inverted-U shape graph that suggests happiness peaks in our 30s.
According to researchers, retrospective reporting is what makes this different from other studies that ask people how happy they are in the moment. In those pieces of research, happiness appears U-shaped – peaking when we are children and in older age.
While memories can be distorted, researchers said that reflecting on happiness allows for more accurate results as they use the same reference for happiness rather than reporting subjectively depending on what is happening in the moment.
Overall, happiness was found to last for a long period. For half of the respondents, their happiest period lasted for two decades or longer, starting in their early 30s, with the four-year period to 34 being their ‘best years’. These were strongly explained by changing personal and family circumstances that are defined throughout young adulthood – think relationships, work and home lives.
All that’s to say that the years of our lives we are told are the hardest might actually be filled with the most joy. And although happiness tends to peak in our 30s, it endures into midlife. It might be a time when we are trying to juggle the most, but it’s nice to know that we’ll remember our family, work and home lives as full of happiness.
Of course, this study doesn’t take into account the tumultuous past few years, with Covid-19 and a cost of living crisis, but the decades before had their own struggles.
It’s comforting news for young people worried about upcoming milestones or those living through this period worried about how these decades will define the rest of their lives.
Images: Getty