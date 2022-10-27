Most of us tend to think of Christmas as a time to nap on the couch with a big box of Celebrations rather than working out and stocking up on protein bars.

But advent is a great time to upgrade your health and fitness toolbox. Maybe you ask for a new pair of running trainers every year or treat yourself to a fancy protein powder or sleep spray so you’re ready for the rush of new year motivation.

This year, you don’t have to wait until the 25th to stock up on all of your favourite health and fitness products – there is a whole range of advent calendars designed to boost your health throughout December. And while we’re not quite ready to give up our Dairy Milk calendars just yet, it’s hard to resist getting something a little fancier to open alongside it.