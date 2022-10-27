All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article
Hoping to find some balance during the festive season? Treat yourself to one of these advent calendars to help you feel healthy and fit right up until the big day.
Most of us tend to think of Christmas as a time to nap on the couch with a big box of Celebrations rather than working out and stocking up on protein bars.
But advent is a great time to upgrade your health and fitness toolbox. Maybe you ask for a new pair of running trainers every year or treat yourself to a fancy protein powder or sleep spray so you’re ready for the rush of new year motivation.
This year, you don’t have to wait until the 25th to stock up on all of your favourite health and fitness products – there is a whole range of advent calendars designed to boost your health throughout December. And while we’re not quite ready to give up our Dairy Milk calendars just yet, it’s hard to resist getting something a little fancier to open alongside it.
From protein chocolate and running gear to CBD coffee, there’s a huge range of advent calendars geared towards making you feel healthier. Plus, they also make a great gift for a friend – maybe someone who has just started their fitness journey this year or your new gym buddy.
To help you on your way, we’ve rounded up 10 of the best health and fitness advent calendars available to buy in 2022.
MyProtein Vegan Advent Calendar
The fitness world went wild for MyProtein’s advent calendar – so much so that it’s currently sold out – but we think its vegan advent calendar might be an even better buy and it includes some of their most delicious protein-packed products, including the Double Dough Brownie and the Vegan Protein Blend powders.
With 24 products to keep you counting down until the big day, you’ll really be feeling the gains by the time you sit down for your Christmas dinner.
Sip the Future Hello Loose Leaf Advent Calendar
There are a whole host of benefits to drinking herbal tea. Studies have found that drinking green tea, for example, could boost your immune system and fight off inflammation. Plus, a cup of herbal tea, whether it’s at the beginning or the end of day, is a great way to help you relax.
T2’s loose tea advent calendar provides a different flavour of herbal tea every day, acting as a helpful reminder to take a minute for yourself and relax. Flavours include Sticky Date Delight and Christmas Breakfast, so this calendar is also a good opportunity to try something new.
Cannacoffee’s 12 Days of Holiday Chill Advent Calendar
CBD is becoming increasingly popular for its health benefits, as it’s thought to help people de-stress and can be beneficial for pain relief. Get a festive dose of CBD with Cannacoffee’s CBD coffee advent calendar, containing 12 of their Nespresso machine-compatible pods.
As well as having calming effects, these pods are also delicious: sweet, smooth and nutty with notes of chocolate. The perfect tasting profile for Christmas.
Shop Cannacoffee’s 12 Days of Holiday Chill advent calendar, £17.99
Bimble and Bolt Running Advent Calendar
Runners, listen up because we’ve found the advent calendar for you. Running and activewear brand Bimble and Bolt has put together a calendar with everything you might need for those festive runs, whether you’re planning a Boxing Day 5k or training for a new year half marathon.
From running socks to protein balls, reflective laces and resistance bands, we think this calendar is the exact motivation you, or the runner in your life, might need to put your trainers on those dark December nights.
Waterdrop Advent Calendar
Ever heard of a microdrink? Created by a company called Waterdrop, they’re tablets infused with fruit and plant extracts that you drop into a glass of water to add some flavour. They’re sugar free and they’re designed to be tasty incentives to help people drink more water.
Waterdrop’s advent calendar has 24 different doors, mostly containing different flavours of their microdrinks, as well as a steel water bottle and a 2023 planner. There’s also a small advent calendar available, featuring 25 microdrinks for only £19.90.
Abel & Cole The 12 Days of Organic Christmas Advent Calendar
Do you make it your new year’s resolution to eat more organic food every year? Abel & Cole’s advent calendar might be the thing to help you finally stick to it. While the health benefits of organic food are disputed, it’s certainly a good way to protect the environment and organic foods are thought to be richer in nutrients including omega-3 fatty acids.
Abel & Cole’s calendar includes 12 organic products to try, from fig and balsamic chutney to chocolate almonds. It’s the perfect starter-pack to the world of organic products.
Shop Abel and Cole The 12 Days of Organic Christmas Advent Calendar, £45
Grenade Protein Bar Advent Calendar
If you’re that person who always has a protein bar in your bag, you might be interested in Grenade’s foray into the world of advent calendars. Featuring 24 of its most popular flavours of protein bars, including chocolate chip salted caramel and birthday cake, keep this calendar by your front door so you can grab a different protein bar on the way to every gym session. If you’re usually loyal to just one flavour, this is a good opportunity to try something new.
Oto Rituals Calendar
While keeping physically fit is important, focusing on our mental health and ensuring you continue to do so during the busy festive period is equally vital. CBD brand Oto has set out to keep you grounded this Christmas with a daily dose of relaxation in its advent calendar.
Featuring a relaxing roll-on oil, a pillow mist and CBD sleep drops, you’re sure to come out of the Christmas period feeling well-rested and relaxed with Oto’s calendar.
Pip & Nut: The Nut Butter Cup Advent Calendar
Pip & Nut is known for its delicious nut butters, packed full of healthy fats and 100% vegan-friendly. So, we’re pretty excited about its advent calendar offering, which features 24 dark chocolate nut butter cups.
As well as being healthy and delicious, Pip & Nut is also donating three jars of peanut butter to its local Hackney Foodbank for every advent calendar sold, so buying one is a great way to treat yourself and give back this Christmas.
Cocoa+ High Protein Milk Chocolate Advent Calendar
Looking to up your daily protein intake and get your chocolate fix all in one go? Then Cocoa+’s high protein chocolate advent calendar will tick all of your boxes. With 35g of protein per calendar, we wouldn’t blame you if you snuck this calendar into the gym with you for a mid-workout snack.
Shop Cocoa+ High Protein Milk Chocolate Advent Calendar, £8.99
Images: courtesy of brands