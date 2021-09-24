Our bodies are often tense without us realising it. Whether you clench your shoulders, grind your teeth in your sleep, or your find that your leg starts to tap whenever you sit down at a desk, stress materialises in so many different physical ways.

This is why it can often be so difficult to sit down and meditate. Clearing your mind and allowing your body to relax can feel impossible after a stressful day. If you find meditation difficult, or you’re looking for something to help boost your practice, a body scan might be just the thing.