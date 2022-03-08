Ever had period problems dismissed by your GP? Or wondered why your energy and concentration levels have been so erratic? Apart from the unrealistic body standards that we’re subjected to, it’s also often a struggle for women to get answers to our legitimate health concerns. Following decades of research being based exclusively on men’s health and nutrition, it’s not surprising that the data informing how we eat, exercise, and even sleep, is lacking. That’s why we’ve teamed up with Garmin for an evening with Dr Zoe Williams and Strong Women editor Miranda Larbi. We’ll be exploring the dearth of science-backed wellness advice for women – and most importantly – what you can do to become your own health advocate.

How to hack your health as a woman: what’s on Strong Women editor Miranda Larbi will be quizzing Dr Zoe Williams, NHS GP practitioner and health educator, on how to make real changes to our overall wellness, from stress management and sleep hygiene to boosting fitness motivation. Throughout the live event, you’ll be invited to ask questions, so come prepared. The evening will focus on four key discussions: Taking control of stress Burnout, stress and anxiety all have an overwhelming impact on our mental health – but what does it mean for our menstrual cycle? In Garmin’s recent Female Wellness Survey, 37% of women said that their stress levels were negatively impacted by their menstrual cycle**. Join us as we consider what stress means for our physical wellbeing and how to have honest conversations around stress with your GP. Are we too obsessed with sleep? Loads of us are exhausted, and in a bid to sleep better, there’s a never-ending list of issues we have about our sleep cycles. One thing is for sure: women’s sleep needs differ from those of men. We don’t have the same energy and hormonal needs, which means we shouldn’t be looking at our sleep cycles in the same way.

How to stay motivated to move The pervasiveness of diet culture is enough to diminish anyone’s drive, but there’s also a multitude of wellbeing factors that can prevent you from feeling at the top of your game. Dr Zoe Williams and Miranda discuss how to boost your motivation to exercise, both mentally and physically. The benefits of being more cycle-literate Periods: some of us have them, some of us don’t, and most of us have a lot of unanswered questions. Hear from Dr Zoe as she explains the impact of exercise throughout your cycle, how best to deal with unexplained period issues with a healthcare professional and why we should all learn to be more frank when talking about our menstrual cycles.

