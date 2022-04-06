Our gut health is important, so why do so many of us neglect it? I know I definitely do. Even though I’ve placed so much emphasis on improving my mental and physical health, I just assumed that my constant bloating was normal, as many of my friends also experience the same thing. Regular stints of constipation and stomach issues have seemingly become commonplace among younger people. When I asked my Instagram followers whether they actively thought about their gut health, 75% said that they didn’t. PT Joe Mitton tells Stylist that gut health is “essential to everything we do” – so why do so few of us care about it?

Mitton believes that when it comes to younger people, gut health is “probably the most overlooked aspect of fitness”. We often don’t physically see the signs of poor gut health, and when we do, consultant haematologist and senior lecturer Dr Shireen Kassam says that we don’t make the connection between gut health and other aspects of our wellbeing. A lack of education surrounding gut health is apparent, with many younger people not realising that several factors, not just your diet, can impact your gut. Mitton feels that it’s easy to ignore the gut, as many people think: ‘It’s fine, I’m young.’ But gut problems that remain untreated can cause serious problems. I know this to be true all too well; I started having gut problems when I was in my early teens and didn’t properly speak to a doctor until last year – and I’m not the only person in my social circles in the same situation.

So, are younger people entirely to blame for neglecting their gut health? It’s a topic rarely mentioned – not just by our educators and peers, but influencers too. Many of these fitness bloggers focus on exercises you can do to improve your outward appearance, but rarely discuss the link between fitness and your gut. Sarah Campus, personal trainer and founder of LDN Mums Fitness, feels that people tend to “think about other factors which are more mental and physical” when it comes to our health, as those are the areas in which we tend to see results. According to Dr Kassam, our gut health impacts “every single aspect of our body”. If you’re experiencing health issues in another area, it might be worth considering what your gut’s up to, as oftentimes conditions can be linked without us even realising.

How to improve your gut health

Dr Kassam explains that even if you’ve been neglecting your gut health, beneficial changes can be made “within days to weeks”. Before you start overloading on the fruit and veg, remember that this change needs to be maintained – your gut health won’t improve if your actions to tackle it aren’t sustainable. Develop a more intuitive relationship with your body Mitton suggests asking yourself: “What does my body need, and how can I give it those nutrients?” To improve your gut health, you’ve got to dial into your body’s signals. Get more sleep Dr Kassam tells us that having a good amount of sleep can be surprisingly valuable when starting to treat your gut and that being under psychological stress can also negatively impact your gut health – it really is true that a healthy mind and a healthy body go hand in hand. De-stress any way that works for you Campus also says that stress reduction is important: “Do activities that you enjoy including exercise, self-care, seeing friends and listening to a podcast or music”.

Keep moving It’s crucial to not neglect your workout routine when looking for answers to your gut issues. Campus breaks down the link between physical activity and gut health, explaining: “Exercise promotes the growth of bacteria which produces the fatty acid responsible for promoting the repair of the gut lining and reducing inflammation, therefore potentially preventing diseases such as inflammatory bowel disease and insulin resistance.” Eat more fibre The most important element in improving gut health is your diet. While many younger people can admit to themselves that they don’t eat as well as they should, or drink enough water, we often don’t make the connection between our poor diet and poor gut health. Dr Kassam highlights that our modern diets are often ‘industrialised’ and ‘low in fibre’, which can cause day-to-day problems. Both Kassam and Campus recommend aiming to eat 30 plants a week, which can aid in digestion and help to maintain bowel health.

Try out new fermented foods Dr Kassam also recommends trying to add some fermented foods to your diet, such as sauerkraut and kimchi – if you’ve not tried these foods before, don’t worry. Improving your gut health through your diet can often be an exciting way to find some new favourites; after I started my gut health journey, the fermented probiotic yoghurt drink kefir became one of my daily staples. Campus says that probiotic foods like live yoghurts “encourage more good bacteria microbes to grow”.

Staying hydrated is key to maintaining good gut health

And don’t forget that hydration is key to a healthier gut. This was one of the areas I noticed an immediate change; the NHS Eatwell guide recommends between six and eight cups of water a day, which equates to around 2 litres. I cannot warn enough against underestimating the importance of consistently drinking water – within a week of habitually hitting my daily water intake, the majority of my issues surrounding bloating were gone.

Despite all this, it is still important to see a doctor if you are concerned about your gut health. Lifestyle changes can often be a fix for those suffering from mild gut problems, such as occasional constipation and mild bloating, but if you’re experiencing more severe symptoms, the best thing you can do for yourself is stop neglecting this aspect of your wellbeing, and get yourself checked out.

Images: Getty