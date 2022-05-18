Gut health is the topic du jour at the moment, which means social media platforms like TikTok have been flooded with posts from people claiming they cured their gut woes with a single life hack. The TikTok hashtag #guttok has a whopping 436 million views at time of writing, which shows a large number of people struggling with their digestive system. In fact, a huge study in 2020 found that 40% of the world’s population suffer from gastrointestinal issues, which affect their quality of life. As someone who struggles with bouts of bloating, I decided to trial eight TikTok gut health trends for a week to see if they were legit, or just a load of hot air.

A daily shot of olive oil

TikTokker @oliveoilqueen describes herself as a health coach but doesn’t state what (if any) qualifications she has. She claims that drinking two tablespoon of olive oil every day – for ‘two to three years’ – stopped her bloating, cleared her skin and made her periods come back. “Extra virgin olive oil (EVOO) affects the gut microbiota by stimulating the growth of good bacteria and increasing the production of short-chain fatty acids, which are essential to gastrointestinal health,” explains The Gut Co’s nutritionist Abi Roberts.

“This would explain the reduced bloating. Having a healthy gut microbiome will also improve the appearance of your skin via the gut-skin axis.” However, there’s no scientific evidence to suggest that EVOO can affect your menstrual cycle. I took a shot of olive oil before bed and again in the morning, before questioning why the hell I was drinking oil. Thankfully, Roberts tells us that you get the same benefits from EVOO however you consume it – even if it’s cooked – so drizzle or sizzle at will.

Bowls of stewed apples

I don’t normally eat apples as they hurt my sensitive teeth, so I was curious to see if @cleanfoodiee’s claim that boiling or steaming them would be beneficial to my gut. Turns out she’s correct, according to Roberts: “Apples contain pectin – a type of fibre found in the skin, and fibre is an incredible tool for regulating bowel movements. During the stewing process the pectin is released, which can help to maintain and repair the intestinal mucosa lining.” Stewed apples are ridiculously tasty so were an easy addition to my diet and didn’t bloat me like some fruit can. A win.

Munching on papaya seeds

Papaya is a bit of a ‘Marmite’ fruit – you either love it or you hate it. I love papaya, but like most people, I normally chuck the seeds straight in the compost. TikTok user @foodwithsoy ate papaya seeds after hearing they had ‘anti-parasite properties’. I nibbled on a few as I was slicing up my papaya and found they taste peppery, like really strong radish. “In a small 2007 study, 71.4% of children who were given an elixir of dried papaya seeds and honey had their stool cleared of parasites, compared to the 0-15% who were given honey alone,” explains nutritionist Kirsten Oddy.

“However, this is where the research into papaya seeds and parasites ends. Remember these are small studies and should not be assumed to be effective or safe for general use, without larger scale, randomised and controlled trials.” A 2017 study found that papaya seeds are full of nutrients, so if you like the taste, feel free to sprinkle on salads, but don’t expect any anti-worm wonders. (It’s also worth flagging that most people’s bloating isn’t caused by parasites – something you can get checked via your GP.)

Supping on bone broth

TikTok user @shaznesswellness claims she drank bone broth every day for a year, which cured her stomach problems as it “heals and seals the gut lining and reduces inflammation”. I don’t eat animals, so turned to registered nutrionist and gut health specialist Marilia Chamon for answers. “There’s no scientific evidence that bone broth seals the gut lining or reduces inflammation in humans,” says Chamon.

“Inflammation in the gut is a complex mechanism that involves the gut microbiome and immune system – bone broth alone will hardly solve it. It may have made her stomach feel better because it doesn’t contain fibre, making it easier to digest. However, we know that a low-fibre diet is detrimental to the gut microbiome in the long term.”

Drinking aloe vera juice

After drinking one fluid ounce of aloe vera juice twice a day for a week and a half, TikTokker @brialem says her skin and gut health improved. “Aloe vera has traditionally been used to help soothe the gut and reduce inflammation, which can lead to clearer healthier skin,” explains Jessica Sepel, clinical nutritionist and founder of JSHealth. “A 2018 study found that a disrupted gut barrier is linked to inflammation, which can influence acne. There have been positive studies linking aloe vera to good gut health, but research is incomplete.”

I made my own juice by blending gel from my aloe vera plant with water, drinking a small glass morning and night for a week. I didn’t notice any miraculous changes but I’ll continue to add aloe vera to my diet, if only to make use of my unruly plant. Strong Women editor Miranda Larbi says that while she’s never noticed any gut-promoting qualities, shop-bought aloe juice is an excellent hangover cure – so make of that what you will.

Eating at regular times

Eating at regular times and leaving at least 90 minutes in between meals and snacks cured painful gut issues and bloating, according to TikTok user @heal.with.fifi, who says doing so activates your ‘migrating motor complex’. “The migratory motor complex (MMC) is a cyclical process of muscular contractions within the digestive system that ensures undigested food particles, enzymes, waste and bacteria are flushed through and removed from the body in the stool,” explains nutritional therapist and pharmacist Deborah Grayson. However, Fifi’s TikTok isn’t entirely correct, according to Grayson: “The MMC only functions two to three hours post-meal, and the presence of food switches it off, so the optimum spacing of eating is actually four to five hours.” I eat little and often, which might explain why I’m often bloated. While there was no way I could manage five hours between meals/snacks without becoming hangry, I left as long as possible, and did notice less bloating.

Having boiled or steamed veggies

TikTokker @abienergy22 tells her followers that eating boiled or steamed vegetables changed her life. The health and wellness coach – her website doesn’t state what her qualifications are – says: “If you’re not eating the rainbow every day, don’t expect the gut liver skin to be on your side”. It’s unclear what she means by ‘gut liver skin’. I refused to try this one – unseasoned boiled vegetables? Are you kidding me?

“This seems extreme,” says Sepel. “Eating unseasoned boiled veg is unsustainable – the goal is to learn how to cook healthy food in delicious ways, with variety. There’s no research to suggest that eating vegetables alone has any benefits – we believe each meal should contain healthy starch/carb from grains/legumes, protein, good fat and fibre.”

Sleeping on your left side

Strong Women has spoken about the mild benefits some people may experience from sleeping on their left side before – and now TikTok’s picked up on it. A TikTok from nutritionist @osilashealth states: “Left side sleeping has the most expert and science-backed health benefits”: and she’s correct. “There’s valid research to support the benefits of left side sleeping in reducing night-time acid reflux,” explains Grayson. “There’s a band of muscle at the junction between the bottom of the oesophagus/windpipe and the top of stomach, known as the lower oesophageal sphincter (LES). The LES opens to allow food in, then closes to prevent stomach contents flowing back.

“When we lie down this muscle relaxes, which can result in reflux occurring. Lying on your left side ensures the stomach lies below the LES, reducing the risk of acid heartburn and reflux. It’s also thought to ensure correct function of all digestive organs, though this is based on ayurvedic principles rather than robust research, but the approach does make sense.” I’ve been trying to sleep on my left side for a while now, and it does seem to aid my morning bowel movements. While some of these trends may be food for thought, don’t expect one single diet change to yield instant or magical results. “Minimising gut health symptoms can take time and is not something that can be resolved by following a single hack found online,” advises Oddy. “If you’re experiencing gut health related symptoms please visit your doctor or a registered nutritionist.”

Images: Getty