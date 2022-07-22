Are you finally heading overseas on holiday this year? Let’s be real – unless you’re flying business or first (in this economy? Are you joking?), sleeping doesn’t come easy on a plane. Rigid seats, constant noise and fluctuating temperatures don’t exactly make a great recipe for a rest. But missing out on sleep increases your chance of jet lag symptoms, so it’s imperative to at least try to get some decent shut-eye, especially when flying long haul. Here are some top tips from experts and seasoned travellers to help you get optimum rest in the air.

Choose your flight time wisely, and plan ahead

The path to rest begins before you even start packing if you’re serious about slumber. “If you want to sleep when you travel, take a flight at a time when you would normally be asleep,” advises Dave Gibson, sleep expert for eve Sleep. “When travelling long haul and crossing multiple time zones, move your body clock towards the time zone you’re travelling to. Start adjusting your sleep time days before you fly – your body clock will adjust by about one hour a day.”

Pick the perfect seat

Do you need a window seat to rest easy? Will extra legroom make you comfier? Then you’d better pre-book your preferred seat. Many major airlines now charge you for pre-booking your seat at the time of ticket purchase, but I’ve never had an issue waiting and getting the seat I want at online check-in – just make sure you do it as soon as check-in opens. It’s also worth positioning yourself where there are fewer people – airlines will automatically group passengers in one section of the plane, but you can move yourself at check-in. This will pay off if the flight isn’t full and you get a whole row to yourself. If booking a window seat, Gibson suggests choosing one on the side you normally sleep on. Smart.

Exercise before you fly

Studies show that exercise helps us sleep better, and it makes sense to move your body before spending hours in a seat. Ideally, you’ll get some aerobic exercise in a few hours before your flight, but a few gentle stretches or a brisk stroll around the airport will still help get the blood flowing. Even if my flight’s at an ungodly hour, I always make time for this 15-minute pre-flight yoga routine by Cat Meffan – you could even do it at the airport if you don’t mind a few prying eyes.

Dress in layers

Pack an eye mask

Drown out sound

70 decibels is considered a safe sound level, but planes can reach as much as 80-85 decibels during flight. Protect your ears and block out sound with earplugs. “Make sure you get used to them before travel,” Gibson advises. “Noise-cancelling headphones are also a great solution, as are headphones that play white noise or soothing sounds.”

Spritz some lavender around your seat

Research shows that aromatherapy improves sleep quality and reduces stress, anxiety and fatigue in adults, so pack some lavender essential oil, or a travel-sized sleep spray to douse yourself in.

Stick to your bedtime routine, even in the sky

“Our brains love routine, so a good sleep regime will always help us get to sleep more easily,” advises Gibson. “If your usual routine involves reading or meditation, make sure you do that on the flight.” Seasoned traveller Jo Mockford agrees: “Brush your teeth and wash your face – but don’t even bother trying to do this until they’re done with meal service.”

BYOP (bring your own pillow)

Don’t rely on an airline providing a pillow – I’ve used the J-pillow for years as it props your chin up and stops your head rolling forward. If you’ve got space and you’re really committed to sleeping well, go luxe and take your favourite bed pillow.

Bring your own food and eat light

“Always have your own food and water on board as you can’t trust the catering if you’re travelling economy,” says Macfarlane. “Being hungry certainly isn’t going to help you get to sleep.” Studies have shown that eating close to bedtime negatively affects sleep quality, so it’s also wise to not fill up too much. Bringing your own food/emergency snacks is especially important if you’ve ordered a special meal, such as a vegan or gluten-free option. These meals are often… interesting, only available for main meals (ie not snacks) or – worst-case scenario – forgotten entirely.

Avoid alcohol and caffeine

Sorry guys – while slamming the free wine will definitely help you nod off, research shows that doing so will make you sleep poorly. For obvious reasons, don’t drink coffee. I like to mix rehydration salts into my water to keep me hydrated and stop me from guzzling too much liquid, which avoids a full bladder waking me up.

Ask cabin crew what time you’ll be woken up

No one wants to feel rushed and groggy at their end destination, so be prepared. “Ask cabin crew what time you’ll be woken up,” advises Macfarlane. “Then set an alarm for just before that, so you can beat the queues and go freshen up.”

Talk to your GP about sleep aids

While it’s not advised to completely knock yourself out (sedation can increase risk of DVT), if you really struggle to sleep on flights, you could speak to your GP about getting a prescription for melatonin, or another sleep aid. Sweet dreams and bon voyage!

Images: Getty