Why you should reset your New Year's goals and resolutions now

New Year’s resolutions are aggravating for the following reasons:

1 January is grey, cold, bleak and going back to work is hard enough already.

Trying change to one specific date in the year is setting yourself up for failure and means psychologically you’ve got a long time to wait until you try again.

The idea of ‘new year, new you’ is offensive and naff. The current you is fine.

This isn’t just a personal rant. Studies show that 80% of people have given up their resolutions by the second week of February. And yet fresh starts and goal-setting have undeniable appeal. So what if there was a different way?

It turns out there is. TV presenter and entrepreneur Laura Jackson recently posted on Instagram that she was starting her year again, despite it being the end of February. The post got more than 120 comments.

“HAPPY NEW NEW YEAR,” read her caption. “Yep you read that right. I’m resetting my year from Saturday […] Why? Because the first half of the year has been a bit sh*t… for reasons I won’t bore you with BUT it looks a bit like a cowboy builder running off with savings, a stolen car, a lost job and general bad luck SO I’M STARTING THE YEAR AGAIN. I can’t WAIT to start 2018 with good luck and love. Call me bonkers or call me genius but I’m pressing the restart button… can’t wait to see what the ‘new year’ brings me.”

It’s particularly pertinent because over the past few weeks at Stylist – whether it’s because we’ve been inspired by the longer days, the daffodils finally bursting into bloom or because we need to do something about the volume of the world around us – we’ve talked a lot about ‘spring cleaning’ our brains and getting some mental clarity and focus, with one of our writers doing her own clean-up. And starting a New Year process whenever you want – or whenever you need – is the ultimate example of a brain clear-out and honing in on the important stuff to take control once more.

Taking control is exactly what we’d expect from 31-year-old Jackson. Her multifaceted career began with presenting alongside Nick Grimshaw in 2010 and evolved into co-hosting supper clubs with Alice Levine, writing a cookbook and designing for Habitat. She also has her first fashion collaboration in the pipeline and continues TV hosting – her current BBC prime-time show Ready Or Not will get her closer to her dream of having a major show of her own. She should, she’d be brilliantly honest and entertaining. As proven by her very modern approach to ordering her own mind…

Tell us about your decision to restart your year at a non-traditional time…

I’d got so stuck in a rut and felt really sad. Something needed to change. I kept thinking, ‘I’m just going to put it to one side and be positive’, but I couldn’t, I just wanted to wipe the slate clean. I’m the kind of person who needs to put something in a box and then I can get rid of it in my mind. So I thought, ‘If I write a list of all the sh*tty stuff that has happened and start 23 February as my 2018, then I can separate the two.’ Since I’ve done it, I’ve had so many messages from people who’ve said, “I’m going through a sh*t time and I feel like I should do it too.”