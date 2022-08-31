No one really looks forward to their time of the month. It’s an inconvenience at best, and sometimes the pain and mood swings that come with your period can be extremely difficult to deal with, especially when we’re expected to go on with our everyday lives as normal. But at least you know it will be over within a week or so, right? Well, not necessarily. Sometimes your period can last longer than anticipated. When you’re desperate for it to end and it just keeps going, you might feel frustrated that you can’t pinpoint the exact reason behind this change. To help, we asked Sarah Welsh, a gynaecologist and founder of the sexual wellness brand Hanx, to explain some of the reasons why the menstruation phase of your cycle might be lasting longer than normal and what to do about it.

How long should my period last?

Everyone’s bodies and cycles are different, so there isn’t a set duration for your period. However, according to Welsh, the average bleed lasts between three and eight days. During your period, your body discards the monthly build-up of the lining of your uterus. This means menstrual blood and tissue flow from your uterus through the small opening in your cervix and pass out of your body through your vagina. This is the first of four phases of your menstrual cycle, which for most people, lasts around 28 days. The reason the amount of time that people menstruate differs so much is down to a number of factors. We all have individual differences and some just have shorter bleeds than others. “Your age can also play a big role,” Welsh says. “Some women find their periods become shorter as they get older.” Lifestyle factors, such as your diet and medications, can also influence the general length of your period.

Why is my period lasting longer than normal?

Most people’s periods will last for a similar amount of time each month. But sometimes, they might go on for longer or end quicker than usual. This change is usually down to lifestyle factors. “Changes in stress, diet, exercise, smoking, alcohol intake, weight or experiencing poor sleep can all affect the length of your period,” Welsh explains. “Often, with lifestyle factors affecting the menstrual cycle, it’s the body’s way of telling you something is not quite right and ultimately you are not in a position to have a baby (hence the impact on the menstrual cycle),” Welsh explains. For example, if you haven’t eaten enough or have lost a lot of weight, you might not have enough nutrients to function properly. “Consequently, the body focuses on essential processes only to stay alive,” Welsh explains, adding: “The area in the brain that regulates hormones can often become suppressed, which in turn affects the hormones that regulate the menstrual cycle including oestrogen and therefore causing irregular or absent periods in some cases.” Welsh explains that alcohol has a similar effect to a poor diet on your body: “Excess alcohol or a poor diet can also cause undernourishment and have an effect on hormones of the menstrual cycle.” Stress also has a huge impact on the body and a 2015 study established an association between high stress levels and irregular menstrual cycles. “When you’re stressed, your body produces a hormone called cortisol. This hormone can suppress normal levels of reproductive hormones, which can cause abnormal or absent ovulation,” Welsh says, explaining that this could lead to irregular or absent periods. The fact is, your menstrual cycle has a huge impact on your body and vice versa, so making lifestyle changes is likely to affect your cycle, as they will likely alter the hormones that regulate the menstrual cycle, causing irregular or absent periods. “The following period after an abnormal cycle may also be slightly irregular, and sometimes longer than usual,” she says. Interestingly, Welsh adds that some women also find their cycle changes with travel or a change in circumstances, which might come down to stress, a lack of sleep or hormonal changes in your body.

Should I be worried about my period lasting longer than normal?

If your period is different from normal, you may be concerned that something is wrong with your cycle or your body. But Welsh stresses that your period lasting a couple of days less or more than normal is probably nothing to worry about. “A slight fluctuation from one month to the next is considered normal,” she says, recommending that you keep a diary to track your cycle so you know how long your period usually lasts and can spot any differences. You can also track lifestyle factors in a cycle diary, such as how often you are drinking, sleep quality and diet, which could help you pinpoint exactly why your period is different from normal. However, if your period keeps changing month to month or you’re concerned about the sudden change in length, you should speak to your GP. “Underlying medical issues such as hormone imbalances and fibroids or polyps in your uterus can often cause irregular periods,” Welsh explains.

