7 of the biggest misconceptions about meditation

Feeling tired? You should meditate. Stressed? Meditate. Can’t sleep? There’s a meditation app for that. The m-word has become the go-to solution for everything from depression and anxiety to acne and weight loss. But is it the magic solution?

Stylist.co.uk unpacks some common misconceptions about the practice – with the help of guest editor, Katie Piper.

Meditation equals guaranteed inner peace

You’ve had a stressful day, so you take a seat, close your eyes and begin your meditation session. Except you can’t concentrate. Or stop worrying about what’s going on at work. Then you start to panic because you are supposed to be meditating but instead you’re getting worked up about that comment your boss made to you earlier today.