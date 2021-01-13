If you’ve been searching for a way to feel less stressed out, you’ve probably come across the concept of ’mindfulness’. What was once a niche term for consciousness and awareness of the body and breath during meditation and yoga has now become common parlance as we all seek to better our mental health. Mindfulness has become a prescribed tool, particularly during lockdown as rates of anxiety and low mood have surged. The NHS even has a whole page dedicated to the practice, as it does with other treatments for physical and mental illnesses.

But mindfulness isn’t a cure all, according to new research by the University of Cambridge.

In a report published in PLOS Medicine, a team of researchers from the Department of Psychiatry led a review into the effectiveness of mindfulness. They reviewed 136 trials, including 11,605 participants aged 18 to 73 years from 29 different countries, more than three-quarters of whom were women. They found that, compared with doing nothing, mindfulness reduces anxiety, depression and stress, and increases wellbeing. “For the average person and setting, practising mindfulness appears to be better than doing nothing for improving our mental health, particularly when it comes to depression, anxiety and psychological distress,” says the report’s first author Dr Julieta Galante.

Mindfulness can help you to keep your anxiety under control on a daily basis.

