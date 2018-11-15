These 30 little everyday things are guaranteed to lift your spirits

We’ve been told time and time again that the best things in life are free. Now a new survey has proven that this sentiment is (if you’ll pardon the expression) bang on the money.

Whether we’re drinking deep from that all-important first cup of coffee, sinking into a hot bubble bath, polishing off an entire bar of chocolate or luxuriously enjoying freshly-laundered bed sheets, it seems as if we’re definitely creatures of comfort. Which means that, yes, our spirits can be well and truly lifted by some of the littlest everyday things that cost very little – if anything at all.