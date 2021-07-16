Tess Leigh-Phillips, counsellor at The Mind Map, says, “The physiological symptoms of a panic attack are scarily familiar to those we experience in the blazing sun, such as feeling faint, sweating and being short of breath.”

According to author and chartered psychologist Dr. Audrey Tang, while we may not be under any obvious emotional stress, experiencing the physical symptoms of anxiety such as “an increase in body heat and sweating can trigger our fight or flight response.”

So, being quick to anger or grouchier than usual is actually a show of discomfort rather than one of unpleasantness.

Increased body temperature doesn’t just elicit an emotional response, it also disrupts other bodily functions that assist in regulating mood, such as sleep. Dr. Verena Senn, a sleep expert at Emma – The Sleep Company, explains: “In order to achieve a great sleep, your core body temperature needs to cool down; this is part of the winding down process your body goes through. Failing to cool your body down will often mean failing to get the necessary amount of sleep.”