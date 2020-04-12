Scientifically, there is no evidence to back any of this up. “The moon has an impact on things like the Earth’s tides and some animals’ habits, but there is absolutely no scientific truth to the belief that it impacts humans,” says astronomer Dr Ingo Waldmann of University College London.

While unfounded, the idea isn’t new or particularly novel either. As far back as records go, humans have used the lunar calendar to record time and predict behaviour. “Anecdotally, the police will say they expect higher incidences of drunkenness around a full moon,” says Foster. “But there is no proven reason why.” Indeed, the word ‘lunatic’ is derived from the Latin ‘luna’, and originally referred to a kind of insanity inflicted by the moon. “It has always harboured fascination,” Foster adds. “It appears in fairytales across cultures and even among the science community it’s revered. It’s one of the reasons we wanted to land on it: the element of discovery and mystery.”

And that idea of mystery was captured in a video Keskula uploaded to her Instagram account @mylkymoonlab back on 13 January. “The weekend was huge, right?” she says into the camera, smiling, like the answer is obvious. Which, to her followers, it kind of is. In the background there are racks of DVDs and a wooden beam, which Keskula leans against casually. “We had a full moon lunar eclipse in cancer and as cancer is governed by the moon, it was all happening.” To deconstruct: in astrology, cancer is the moon’s ‘mother’ sign, and during a lunar eclipse, which happens at least twice a year, the Earth moves between the sun and the moon, obstructing sunlight and casting a shadow onto the surface of the moon, which consequently turns it red. It’s events like this that the ‘moonology’ community gets excited about because extra moon activity means there’s extra moon power for them to channel into their lives. “I felt this very much in the throat chakra,” one comment says. “Friday to Sunday was intense for me,” reads another. Anticipating precisely how they will feel at any given time during a cycle is equally part of the allure.