3. Validate your feelings

When you’re practising validation, you are taking the time to privately reassure yourself that what you’re feeling is real and important. All of your feelings exist for good reason – even if you don’t understand what’s triggered them just yet. You can validate your experience, nonetheless, by reminding yourself that you’re human and you are allowed to feel this way.

Challenging emotions are normal and natural, for all of us. They’re not a sign of weakness or failure, as society can suggest. Psychological research confirms that naming, accepting and validating these emotions (rather than judging them, and ourselves) reduces their intensity, improves our psychological well-being and protects against mental health difficulties. With regular practice, the NAV technique helps people to tolerate their emotions; it tends to enhance self-awareness, self-compassion and emotional stability, too. It’s a way of turning towards our pain with kindness, rather than battling against it with judgement.

Of course, it’s not always easy. These are deceptively difficult skills to master, and different people find different aspects harder than others. For instance, if you’ve come from a family that didn’t tend to acknowledge your emotions, you might find that it takes a while to get used to naming your emotions. What’s more, acceptance can be really hard because it goes against our natural instincts to accept pain – every fibre of our being wants to fight it, run from it or freeze in it to make it go away because the brain processes it as a warning sign of potential danger. Simply knowing this can help you to practise these skills with more patience and compassion. It’s incredibly valuable once you get the hang of it. Of course, you won’t always remember – or feel able – to use it, and that’s okay, too. It can be enough to hold the intention to try. Practise when you can, and when you want to!