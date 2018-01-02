Here’s why you should set an ‘anti-resolution’ this year

The main reason for our ambivalence towards resolutions is that they are notoriously hard to keep; YouGov also reported that out of those who did make resolutions last year, the majority failed to stick with them. In fact, one in five (22%) had already ditched their resolutions just six days into the year, and by the end of the year, only just over a quarter (27%) were still sticking with their goals. On the flip side, 64% of those surveyed admitted they had broken their resolutions.

However, experts say it is possible to make resolutions that stick – and the secret lies in setting ‘anti-resolutions’.

According to a number of personal development professionals quoted in a recent feature for Fast Company, you’re more likely to achieve success if you decide what you’re not going to do. For example, instead of pledging to ‘eat better’ – apparently this year’s most popular resolution – you could try making the resolution to stop eating fast food. The theory goes that an anti-resolution like this has the added benefit of being more specific, and therefore it’s harder to find excuses or loopholes which might allow you to break it.