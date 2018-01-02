All the advice you need to ace your New Year's resolutions

Eat better

After a solid month of existing on chocolate gold coins, mince pies and prosecco, it’s almost a relief when January rolls around and the focus turns to healthy eating again (almost). If you’re looking for some delicious recipes, tips and tricks to get you started, or even if you’re considering giving Veganuary a try, the following articles are a good place to start.

Breakfast first

It's often hailed as the most important meal of the day, so breakfast seems as good a place to start as any. These 10 hearty recipes will satisfy everyone, while starting the day on a high.

The ultimate healthy recipes

Shake things up in the kitchen with our pick of 50 of the best healthy recipes online, including bacon and avocado grill pizzas, coconut curry noodle soup and kale walnut pesto pasta. Even better, each recipe takes no more than 20 minutes to prepare.

Tiny tips to make your eating habits healthier

These 10 little tweaks will instantly up your healthy eating game - and all with minimum effort. From cooking with coconut oil to simply adding a dash of sage, this is one to print out and laminate.

Tips for planning ahead

One of the biggest obstacles to healthy eating is undoubtedly a lack of time. Luckily, the internet is bursting with tips on how to (speedily) plan for a healthy week ahead, and we've rounded up some of our favourites.

Simple swaps

You don't need to overhaul your entire regime to eat a little healthier. Sometimes all you need is a quick swap, such as switching rice for cauliflower, or pasta for courgette. See 10 of the best here.

Vegan batch recipes

Whether you're a lifelong vegan, or dipping your toe in for Veganuary, you should add these batch recipes to your repertoire. Each one is a cook-once-eat-all-week affair, which takes the hassle out of planning and gives you a fridge full of healthy dinners to last the week.