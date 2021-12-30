With the countdown to Saturday’s parties underway, pharmacies are warning of a “huge” problem due to shortages of PCR and lateral flow tests. Add to this the fact that many people are still either isolating or recovering from a bout of Christmas Covid, and it’s fair to say that the past few weeks have been rocky indeed.

In fact, just like the whole of the past 20 months, this season of goodwill has been every inch the rollercoaster – and those on Twitter and Instagram are at the front of the ride. As Christmas chaos takes hold in the UK and around the world, here are some of the internet’s best efforts at summing up the befuddlement, frustration and bubbling hysteria we all feel – in varying degrees and rotations – everyone is feeling about now.

So dive on in, laugh, weep, do as you may: and let’s cheers amid the frenzy for better times (please, please) ahead.