We all know that we should be moving in some way every day. That could be getting in your daily steps , doing kitchen dance , going for a run or doing a gym class – anything that gets your heart rate up. Exercise in all its varied forms can be great for our mental health . Don’t believe us? Well, a new study – of which Strong Women was a part – has found just how significant movement can be for confidence , happiness and positivity .

We’re always talking about how movement can improve mental health but we rarely see that in concrete terms. The Asics Uplifting Minds study, led by Dr Brendon Stubbs, set out to discover how potent movement – and the lack thereof – is on how good we feel. And it found that our mental wellbeing quickly drops off when we’re forced to take an elongated break from exercise.

50 people (including me) from 21 countries took part in the three-week study, which required us to work out as normal for a week, take a total break for the second week and then resume our usual practices for the third. On average, everyone’s wellbeing decreased, with scores that were “equivalent to the same mental impact as one week of broken sleep”, Dr Stubbs says. My own score during that week plummeted by a massive 40%.

It wasn’t just that we felt a bit down or listless; the study found that confidence levels dropped on average by 20%, positivity and energy levels fell and people were far less able to cope with stress.

After a couple of days of not being able to go for a stroll or doing my usual workout, I grew frustrated. I no longer had my usual anger outlet (running), stress buster (walking in nature) or total distractor (gym classes). And that left me feeling fatigued and self-conscious. If you’re ever been injured, you’ll know only too well how mentally difficult it can be to rest up – knowing that you might have days, weeks or months of being unable to move pain-free. Those battling long Covid or struggling with an overly heavy workload that doesn’t leave time for recreation will also recognise how quickly not exercising can impact their mood and energy levels.