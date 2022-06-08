It goes without saying that most women experience some level of dull discomfort during their period. But studies show that over 43% have intense pain during every single bleed, and another 41% experience pain some or most months. While most of us with menstrual cycles have tried and tested ways to manage those crampy, achy days (hot water bottles, paracetamol, gentle yoga poses), living with a throbbing stomach and lower back for a few days seems like an incurable part of our lives. But what if there was an easy solution to ease those pains? Recently, there’s been a buzz online from women discussing how a common mineral has helped soothe those cramps than other home remedies they’ve previously relied on. But could magnesium be the key to better periods?

How does magnesium help period pains First up, what actually causes these monthly pains? “Pains can happen because of a rise in chemicals called prostaglandins, which cause the muscles and blood vessels of the uterus to contract, causing a cramping pain,” explains Dr Nina Fuller-Shavel, founder of women’s health clinic Synthesis Clinic. For that reason, magnesium seems like a smart solution. As well as being widely known to help aid sleep due to its relaxing properties, the mineral is crucial for aiding proper muscle contractions and nerve transmissions throughout the body. And the uterus is no different. “Magnesium can influence the contraction and relaxation of the uterine muscle and may inhibit the synthesis of prostaglandins that cause cramps,” says Dr Fuller-Shavel.

Magnesium has been shown to ease period pain

How and when to take magnesium for period pain If you are worried you have a deficiency, it’s always best to talk to your GP. That’s especially true as there are different forms of magnesium and they all have different absorption rates and effects on the body, warns Dr Fuller-Shavel. “For example, magnesium citrate is a highly absorbable form that also has a mild laxative effect, so if you are prone to loose stools then magnesium glycinate would be a better choice,” she says. Starting with food first is always a good idea, so stock up on leafy greens (which also contain iron, a mineral lost when you bleed) and dark chocolate. But if you want to supplement, and have got the all-clear from your doctor, she suggests opting for a 300g magnesium supplement in the evening or before bed. Crucially, she says to keep up the supplementation throughout the menstrual cycle, not just when you have pain.

