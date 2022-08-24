“When you’re engaging in a behaviour over and over and over again and you’re thinking to yourself, ‘This isn’t even that interesting,’ you’re officially addicted,” he told the audience in a live Q&A session broadcast on YouTube. “That’s the litmus test for addiction.”

“People talk about the dopamine hits of social media,” he went on. “Those only come at the beginning. But then when you find yourself scrolling […] you are seeking more dopamine hits. Because guess what, that dopamine wave pool is depleted, at least for that activity.”

If you feel excited in anticipation of using your phone or while on a social media app, that’s the impact of the dopamine system taking shape. “But if you find yourself scrolling mindlessly and it’s not doing anything for you, you’re driving that wave pool [of dopamine] down,” Dr Huberman said.

In other words, it’s once the dopamine release associated with whatever you’re doing on your phone depletes, the effect of addiction truly kicks in.