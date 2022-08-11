There’s nothing like seeing the end of your road, the chip monitors at Parkrun or the finish line of a race. However tired you were before, knowing that the end is imminent is usually enough to give you a second wind. Digging deep for those last few yards means being able to stop sooner – often reason enough to amp up the speed. But it turns out that there are also serious psychological benefits associated with adding a sprint finish to your runs. Writing in Psychology Today, sports psychologist Dr Jim Taylor explains that finishing strong during endurance events is both a physical and mental challenge. While you can’t sprint if you’re totally wiped out, “there is a plethora of anthropological and exercise physiology research demonstrating that […] there is a hidden reserve of fuel within all of us that is available at the end of a race,” he says.

The challenge, however, is that we’ve evolved to be pain averse – so it’s really hard for us to tap into those reserves willingly. To some degree, running is about overcoming your natural instincts. While we’re born to run (that’s how our ancestors stayed alive, hunting mammals and avoiding being eaten by tigers), we’ve trained ourselves to run for fun rather than survival. And for most of us, running involves a degree of pain – pushing past aching lungs and chafing thighs to reach our destination. But moving faster when we’re already tired is a slightly different proposition.

Our bodies are designed to be alert to pain and fatigue; when we experience these on the move, our brain receives messages that we’re in danger. If we lived in the wild, that would be our signal to stop and take cover – and possibly to load up on provisions. And those signals are really hard to ignore. But Dr Taylor says that we all possess the capacity to override our “primitive instincts, emotions and urges”. And that’s because of the prefrontal cortex, the part of the brain that allows us to exert control over the primitive brain and body. It’s the bit that “enables us to engage in ‘executive functioning’,” he says – reasoning between short-term and long-term consequences and rewards.

There are loads of benefits to ramping up the speed at the end of your run. Whether or not you track that increased effort is up to you and your goals.

How running faster can improve mood, memory and concentration

When we speed up towards the end of the race, we’re exercising the prefrontal cortex. We might be in temporary pain right now, but in two minutes, we’ll have finished running – potentially with a new PB or medal in tow. If we run faster, we can refuel sooner. If we dig deeper, we’ll get fitter. What is executive functioning? Executive functions include problem-solving, working memory and attentional control. We use the prefrontal cortex when we’re making decisions and employing time management skills. It’s also responsible for our emotional and motivational regulation, as well as self-awareness and inhibition. One 2016 study found that when teenagers spent 45-minutes doing sprint-based exercise, their executive function was enhanced – leading researchers to conclude that sprinting should be included in the school day to enhance cognition. Another study found that just 10 minutes of moderate-intensity running increased participants’ mood, concentration and pleasure. If you’re running the majority of your workout easy, finishing slightly faster is all you need to reap the mental benefits.

Sprinting can also boost self-confidence

On an even more basic level, sprint finishes help us prove to ourselves that we can hang on until the very end. Even when you’re done, you’re not out. And that’s an infinitely transferable thinking pattern that can help in just about every part of life. Don’t think you can survive a meeting scheduled for 4.45pm? Of course you can. Worried that a four-hour wait in airport security might finish you off? You’ve already proved that you have the stamina to make it through. When you’re just out on a regular run, it can be hard to train yourself to finish strong – but it’s worth doing for the confidence alone. There are plenty of physical benefits to pushing your upper limit for short bursts of time (in theory, you should end up being able to run faster for longer if you keep touching that top speed) but it’s the mental ones you should really be tapping into.

How to start adding a sprint finish to your regular runs

Take your regular runs easy Can’t imagine ramping up the speed after 4K? Then you’re running too fast. Physical therapist Dr Victoria Sekely is a run coach who has spoken to Stylist before about the need to slow down. She claims that the benefits of slowing down can be huge, including improved recovery times, decreased risk of injury and actually speeding up on scheduled fast runs. Dr Sekely says the 80:20 rule applies to easy/hard runs: 80% of your weekly mileage should be easy and just 20% should be at a harder effort. Set yourself a small sprint goal Start small. That might mean doing one sprint finish a week, or always running the last 400m of a 5K faster. Perhaps you only sprint from the corner of your road to your home. Whatever the goal, make it as accessible as possible so that you don’t have to go out of your way to achieve it.

Plan to extend the distance or increase the intensity Once you’ve got that goal in place, how are you going to improve on it? Maybe you stick with that goal for a few weeks and then look to increase the sprint speed. Perhaps you increase the pace for the last kilometre or plan to end one run a week with a hill sprint. Whatever you choose, you want it to be slightly tougher at the end; once you’ve become comfortable with a certain speed and distance it’s time to ramp up the intensity. Choose the perfect fast-paced song to sprint to Pick that one song that gets you hyped and has a faster tempo to play at the very end of your workout. You might find after a while that you have a kind of Pavlovian response to hearing it – naturally moving faster when the beat drops. Try to run more intervals Interval training is going to help you tap into those sprint speeds, giving you the confidence to dig deep when you’re tired. Start off on a treadmill, running fast for 30 seconds and jogging or walking for a minute. Repeat those intervals 10 times. If you need external support, try classes at gyms like Barry’s or Victus Soul, which offer treadmill workouts interspersed with strength training.

