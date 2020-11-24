2020 hasn’t been an easy year for any of us. Let’s end it on a high note with free classes at our Revival Weekender so you can recharge your mind and body.
Without regular access to our favourite fitness classes or the expansive weights section at the gym, it hasn’t been easy to find the motivation to move this year – which is so essential for our mental health. So before gyms in England (hopefully) reopen next week, join us this weekend for our Strong Women Revival Weekender in partnership with Puma.
Via our Instagram account, you can take part in classes on how to stay motivated like an athlete, mobility workouts to prevent injury, a cook-a-long to restore overworked muscles and more. Together, we’ll focus on energising and restoring our mind and body – so we can feel rejuvenated to take on the new year. Don’t forget to bring your loved ones, because this one is on us.
WEEKEND SCHEDULE:
COOK-A-LONG INGREDIENT LIST:
Join doctor and nutritionist Dr Hazel Wallace for her refuel and restore cook-a-long on Sunday 29 November at 12:00 PM. She’ll be demonstrating how to make a delicious tofu scramble on toast for the perfect post-workout meal to keep you strong. Purchase the below ingredients ahead of time to follow along.
You’ll want to chop and prepare the ingredients beforehand.
(SERVES 2)
● 1-2 tbsp butter (or dairy alt). plus more for spreading
● 1 block extra-firm tofu
● 1 tbsp nutritional yeast
● 1/2 tsp ground turmeric
● 1 tsp smoked paprika
● 1 tsp garlic powder or granules
● 2 Handfuls of spinach
● 2-3 spring onions, finely chopped (optional)
● 2 large slices of sourdough (or any bread)
● salt and black pepper
EQUIPMENT:
● Toaster
● Frying pan
Follow @StrongWomenUK on Instagram for the latest workouts, delicious recipes and motivation from your favourite fitness experts.