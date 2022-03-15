If there’s one thing I’ve never been able to get on board with, it’s cold water therapy. I may have been brought up diving into ice-cold rivers on holiday, but the idea of taking an ice bath or committing to daily cold showers (in the UK) brings me out in a cold sweat. Yet the benefits are well documented, from reduced anxiety to improved immunity and sleep. I have a friend who swears by those bloody cold showers, and she’s a walking advert for them: her energy is infectious, she rarely gets sick and she seems able to go hard on training day after day. She wakes up at 5am and is sound asleep before 10pm – the dream.

But there is another way to benefit from getting chilly. Cryotherapy has been growing in popularity over the past few years, going from the sort of thing Novak Djokovic swears by to the lunchtime activity that your average PT probably indulges in. The best thing about cryo is that you only need three minutes to reap the benefits – a far more appealing prospect than sitting in a freezing bath for half an hour. Perhaps it’s only natural that something previously reserved for professional athletes is creeping into the mainstream, as more and more of us start to take our training and overall wellbeing more seriously. Back in the day, running a marathon was seen as an extreme thing to do. These days, every office has a handful of marathoners in its ranks. Many of us work out five or six days a week and nearly everyone is concerned about their sleep. We’re all craving deep recovery and effective mood boosters. The fact that you can now book cryotherapy sessions through ClassPass tells you how democratised the practice has become.

Benefits of cryotherapy for sleep quality

Proven benefits include reducing migraine symptoms, injury pain and inflammation. Sounds good, right? But I wanted to know if, like the cold showers, there was any benefit to trying cryo before a workout – whether it’d improve sleep quality enough to help you recover in time to smash your run/class/weights session. There are studies that suggest cryotherapy can improve sleep in active people. One very small piece of research, published in the European Journal Of Sports Science, found that active men who did a three-minute whole body cryo session slept better than those who didn’t freeze – something scientists put down to “greater pain relief and improved parasympathetic nervous activity”. Another study examined the impact of cryo on male and female French basketball players. Athletes experienced better sleep quality after cryo, and even if they didn’t get a long sleep, the sleep they did have was “deeper, quieter and less disturbed”.

Cryo boasts loads of benefits and there's even evidence to suggest that it may improve sleep quality.

To put the theory to the test, I headed down to London Cryo. I’m at the very start of training for my second ultra marathon (Race to the Tower), but more importantly, I’ve been cycling a lot recently. Whether it’s Tube strikes making me cycle a two-hour round trip to meetings or having to pedal the 17km from my parents’ home to the office, the past month or so has been pretty tiring. Throw on top of that the fact that my partner has a new job that involves them getting up at 4.45am every day, and I’m a bit of a mess. The thought of smashing a gym class right now feels… out of reach. So, I wanted to see if a couple of minutes freezing my bits off could help me get a good night’s kip – even if slightly disrupted by someone getting out of bed before dawn – and perform strongly on tired legs.

Cryotherapy – what does it actually involve?

My main worry, aside from freezing to death, was that I forgot my bikini at home when turning up to the studio. Turns out, however, that you do cryo in your pants anyway. Dressed in a dressing gown, gloves and socks, I was led into the cryo chamber – which had tons of smoke billowing over the top. At -107°C, the thought of staying in there almost naked for over 10 seconds started to prang me out. But Maria, London Cryo’s founder, stayed with me in the room, chatting and instructing me to move clockwise every few seconds (I guess so no one part of my body turned into an ice cube). Before I knew it, the time was up and I was able to step out feeling… refreshed. It was cold, obviously, but not as bone-chillingly cold as jumping into a cold lake or lying in a bath.

Does getting cold help you sleep better?

From the cryo chamber, I warmed back up in London Cyro’s infrared sauna and then opted for a cold shower to clean up. By the time I got home (yet more cycling), I was exhausted. And interestingly, I had the best night’s sleep I’ve had for months – not really noticing when my partner got up for work and certainly not lying awake afterwards. By the time my 6am alarm went off, I woke up feeling refreshed and ready.

Freezing to increase strength?

To put cryo to the test, I booked an 8am gym class in central London the following morning – a 40 minute cycle from my flat. After my coffee, I hopped on the bike and arrived at the studio ready to see how well I could perform on already-tired legs. All the way through, my quads and hamstrings felt full of energy – even during multiple sets of a jump lunge section, which usually has me kneeling in agony. And despite really going hard in the class and feeling like I’d done a solid workout (my Whoop gave me a total day strain of 17.5 – overreaching), my DOMS the following day weren’t as brutal as I’d been expecting. While it’s hard to say what a one-off dose of the cold really does to your ability to work hard and recover, I genuinely did feel like my legs were lighter, my sleep was deeper and I recovered quicker after spending a couple of minutes in a freezer. I still refuse to do ice baths, but before my next running race or trek, I’ll definitely head to a cryo chamber.

