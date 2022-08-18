If you want to improve your physical, mental or reproductive health, there’s an app for that. But what’s lacking from the digital space (and, frankly, all mainstream conversations) is a practical way to look after our sexual health.

That is, until now, as mental wellness app Headspace is launching into the sexual wellbeing space with a new collection of courses centred around women’s sexual health. The new Women’s Collection can be found on the existing app, with content focusing on three categories of wellbeing: Body and Health, unpacking emotions whilst trying to conceive, support after miscarriage, and befriending our bodies; Sex and Relationships, cultivating the pillars of sexual wellness, intimacy, mind-body connection, and compassionate communication; Strength in Solidarity, focusing on mindfulness techniques for coping with anger and injustice in light of the recent Roe v. Wade overruling in the U.S.

Headspace's Let's Talk About Sex campaign features women discussing 'taboo' subjects

To coincide with the launch, Headspace has also announced a new campaign in collaboration with the women’s community app Peanut. Let’s Talk About Sex features frank and honest conversations with women about diverse sexual and relationship experiences to normalise things that are typically taboo, including a widow navigating dating while grieving and a woman struggling with post-partum sex. The campaign comes after their research showed that 89% of women think the medical industry doesn’t take women’s sexual desires seriously. And despite 78% of women have also experienced low sex drive, over half don’t feel comfortable talking about it.

“Sexual wellbeing has been left out of the conversation about health for too long, despite the fact that we know it plays a key role within our general and mental wellness,” says psychosexual therapist Kate Moyle, who leads the sex and relationship section of the collection. “The stigma around conversations about sex has a huge ripple effect into various areas of our lives, including people not getting symptoms checked, knowing how to navigate intimate relationships, and the overall impact that can have on one’s mental health.” If you’re one of the 70% of women who want better information to improve your sex life, according to their research, the new Headspace app sounds like a calm and open space to learn.