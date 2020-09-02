“It’s such a huge thing to have a baby. It’s the biggest worry - if you’ve had mental health issues in the past - will it rear its ugly head again? I would hate for the wheels to come off during pregnancy or post pregnancy.”

This question is at the heart of a moving new documentary by Sheridan Smith that explores her struggle with perinatal panic attacks and anxiety.

Sheridan Smith: Becoming Mum aired on ITV last night, providing an inside look at the Gavin & Stacey star’s experience of her first pregnancy through the wider lens of maternal mental health.