Day 2

I had a really weird sleep. You know the kind where your body feels so heavy and you sleep so deeply but wake up confused and groggy? That kind.

This, combined with my waking up multiple times throughout the night, means I feel dead to the world. I force myself to get up for my gym class, though, as I’ll get charged £8 if I’m a no-show. Even though I’m reluctant it sorts me right out though (I try to work out at least four times a week as it helps my anxiety and helps me to sleep better).

I rush home after to shower and make a banana protein smoothie before my morning work call at 9am. Lunch is scrambled eggs, avocado, tomatoes and turmeric tea and I force myself to drink 2 litres of water from my giant bottle.

I’m going out for dinner tonight with my boyfriend so at 5.30pm I log off work and head to south London (I live in East) where we try to find a Nando’s that can seat us. We fail, obviously, as it’s Tuesday and the last Tuesday of the Eat Out to Help Out scheme so everyone else has the same idea.