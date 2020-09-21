In this week’s Sleep Diaries, a 36-year-old hairdresser wonders why she feels tired all the time – despite prioritising her self-care and scheduling in several early nights.

A little about me:

Age: 36

36 Occupation: hairdresser and student

hairdresser and student Number of hours sleep I get each night: 8

8 Number of hours sleep I wish I got each night: 10

10 Any officially diagnosed sleep-related problems: bruxism (excessive teeth grinding)

bruxism (excessive teeth grinding) How much water I drink on average per day: I try to drink 2 to 3 bottles a day

I try to drink 2 to 3 bottles a day How much exercise I do on average per week: not enough (usually around 1 hour)

Day 1

Tonight, I enjoy dinner at Harvey Nichols with family, which means that I tuck into duck breast, potato gratin, and kale. I sip on sparkling water throughout.

I head home at 9:30pm, watch TV for an hour, and then make myself a green tea before bed (I’ve heard it does good things to your body as you sleep!).