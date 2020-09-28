Day 1

My alarm goes off at 6am. I feel pretty good, and get myself a cup of tea, some cereal and toast about 6.45am.

After going for a 45-minute walk in the sunshine at 8am, I begin working at home, and squeeze in a half-hour nap at lunchtime.

I have dinner at 5.30pm – homemade ratatouille, gnocchi and chicken – which I wash down with fruit and a decaf coffee. Then, I sip on tonic water as I spend the evening on the phone (old school, voice calls only), watch a little TV in the living room, and check social media.

I find myself fretting about some unresolved work issues, so have a mug of hot chocolate around 9pm.

I go to bed about 10pm and fall asleep straight away.