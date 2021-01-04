In this week’s Sleep Diaries, a 34-year-old PR manager wonders if she needs to change her sleep routine while she’s trying for a baby.



A little about me:

Age: 34

Occupation: PR manager

Number of hours sleep I get each night: 7

Number of hours sleep I wish I got each night: 8

How much water I drink on average per day: 1.5 litres a day.

How much exercise I do on average per week: Couch to 5K (only just started, three times a week!)

Day 1

I wake up at 5am, an hour earlier than usual, so use the extra time to down a cup of rooibos tea and get ahead with work for the day. It’s a pretty busy day, but I manage to go for a run-walk-run at lunch (Couch to 5K!), and then come back to a tuna and sweetcorn sarnie.