5 things you can do now to improve your sleep this autumn and winter

“If you struggle to wake up and get going during winter, getting natural or artificial blue light onto your eyes can help us wake up as it stops the production of melatonin (the sleeping hormone) and activates the release of cortisol (the waking hormone), making us feel energised for the day ahead,” Dr Meadows explains.

This means it might be time to swap your traditional alarm clock for a sunrise lamp, which will gently fill the room with light and help you to wake up naturally. If it takes you a long time to feel wide awake and alert in the morning, Dr Meadows also suggests trying 10 minutes of bright light therapy, using a light box.

“During the winter months aim to get as much light exposure as possible by getting outside for walks, ideally in the morning when the light is brightest and avoid wearing sunglasses,” he adds. “If you work indoors, aim to sit near a window or make a point of standing by one on your break.”

To help you prepare for those cold winter-morning walks, make them a part of your routine now while the weather is still pleasant. You could also take some time at the weekend to rearrange your desk setup to maximise light exposure.