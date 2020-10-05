Day 2

I’m woken up by my son at 4am today. As a result, I find myself lying on the couch watching a film with a mug of tea until 6am, when I get showered and give the house a quick tidy.

At 8am, I enjoy a bowl of Crunchy Nut Cornflakes, before dropping my son off at nursery. Then, I meet up with a friend for another three mile dog walk, before heading home for a nap on the couch: I’m working the night shift later, and want to try and get as much rest as possible beforehand.

Dinner is at 5pm today, and we tuck into a plate of salmon skewers, potatoes, and vegetables. Then, I head straight back to bed at 6pm, intending to sleep through until 9pm, but I’m disturbed by my son.

Come 9pm, I’m showering again and getting ready for my night shift. While it’s been a good day, I start to feel tired on my shift due to a lack of sleep beforehand.

It can be frustrating trying to change your sleep patterns for the first day of a night shift.