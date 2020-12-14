In this week’s Sleep Diaries, a 30-year-old social media editor struggles to switch off after scrolling on her phone in bed – with constant work stress lurking in the background.

A little about me:

Age: 30

Occupation: Social media editor

Number of hours sleep I get each night: 5 to 6

Any officially diagnosed sleep-related problems: No, but sometimes I do get up and eat in the night. This tends to happen more when I am stressed. I feel like I never sleep for more than four hours’ straight, too.

How much water I drink on average per day: I drink around one litre a day, and more on gym days.

How much exercise I do on average per week: I work out around two to three times a week, for an hour at a time.