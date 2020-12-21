In this week’s Sleep Diaries, a 28-year-old dental nurse who routinely goes to bed late and clock-watches in the night charts her fitful sleep patterns and vivid dreams – with underlying work anxiety also in the mix.



A little about me:

Age: 28

Occupation: Dental nurse

Number of hours sleep I get each night: I get around six to seven hours a night.

Number of hours sleep I wish I got each night: I would love to get a solid eight hours a night.

Any officially diagnosed sleep-related problems: No.

How much water I drink on average per day: Between 2.5 and 3.5 litres a day.