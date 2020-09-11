Founder of Thera-Sea, Katy Griffin, says we need to approach bedtime like we’re children: settling down, taking toys (phones, laptops) away, dimming the lights, taking a bath, reading a bedtime story and maybe having a hot decaffeinated drink.

And if there’s something challenging playing on our minds – like a difficult conversation we need to have with a friend, family member, colleague or partner – we should try leave it until the morning.

“Don’t expect to have a stressful hour-long phone conversation, then go to bed feeling relaxed: it’s not going to be possible. Your mind, heart and adrenaline will be racing. This means you won’t sleep well and will wake up the next day feeling pretty horrendous with the situation still on your mind.

“It then becomes a bit of a vicious cycle: one difficult evening and bad night’s sleep can lead to a bad week.”