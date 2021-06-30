But with all of that training must come recovery, and ClassPass’s research shows that is’ massage we’re all turning to in order to ease those well-worked muscles. The treatment is the most commonly booked session for those who do strength training classes, so much so that for the first time ever the wellness practice has made the top 10 most booked sessions.

The question is: do they actually help, or just feel as though they do? In a bid to find out, I visited Kathryn Tilbury, a sports therapist at Third Space.

What are the benefits of a sports massage?

Sports massage has mental and physical benefits.

I personally find that I can feel my knots loosening as they are pressed, and I like having a hands on approach to my pain management (no pun intended). Booking in an hour of recovery time means I’m going to take it seriously, unlike if I just attempted to stretch or have a bath at home. Plus, being able to confirm my suspicions about my niggles with an expert is really useful. In my session with Tilbury, she explained the biomechanics of my spine, which muscles were weaker than others and why, and what steps I should take after to support my body and training. For Tilbury, the benefits of massage come from it’s holistic practice. “When you have a massage you enter your parasympathetic state - this is your rest and digest, or heal and recover, state. It also stimulates your immune system and your hormonal systems to kickstart recovery,” she explains.

The mental health side also shouldn’t be overlooked: “While sports massage may hurt more than a relaxing treatment, it’s great for stress management. You are lying in a dark room with nice music and scents, with someone working solely on your body,” says Tilbury. “Often, mental stress results in tissue tension and some people find they respond best to the physical release.” Right now, that might be more important than ever. As bookings on ClassPass sore, so do Tilbury’s. “I think touch therapy is very important right now. We’re all craving it. And especially after getting a lot of aches and pains from lockdown lifestyles. Chemically, physiologically and mechanically, sports massage is really great for you,” adds Tilbury.

When should you get a sports massage?