The many benefits of walking – which include improved heart health and a boosted metabolism – can be amplified when you combine the joys of hiking with spending time outdoors in nature. In fact, a 2018 study found that walking through forest areas led to a decrease in anxiety, so we’ve found two scenic walking routes, both within 30 minutes of London, that will take you through beautiful countryside. What’s more, when you join the Stylist team on one of the Strong Women Treks you’ll be walking alongside a community of supportive women ready to keep you motivated along the 22k route.

Ready to get hiking? Tickets are £35 and include your Trek entry, refreshments, a goody bag, baseball cap, wooden finisher’s medal and a vegan burger at the finish line. Plus, £5 from your ticket will be donated to our charity partner, Care International. When and where are the Strong Women Treks? Both treks are 22k looped routes, so you’ll start and finish at the same venue. The Epping Forest Trek is on Saturday 11 June and starts at The Royal Forest Pub, Chingford. Book your Epping Forest ticket here. The Surrey Hills Trek is on Saturday 18 June and starts at Guildford Cricket Club. Book your Surrey Hills ticket here.

Escape into nature at the 2022 Strong Women Treks

What can you expect at the 2022 Strong Women Treks? Our 22k charity hikes will take you through either the glorious greenery of Epping Forest or across the stunning Surrey Hills. Come along to escape the city, immerse yourself in nature and hang out with the Stylist and Strong Women teams. With summer in full force, we’re planning two unforgettable days with both Treks ending with celebrations, medals, goody bags and a refreshing drink or two. But that’s not all, our Trek partner Yakult will be at the start venues handing out bottles of Yakult Original and Yakult Light from its delivery float to help fuel your day. And to aid your post-hike recovery, Future Farms will be sparking up a vegan barbecue at the finish line. Why are we hiking? When lockdowns restricted our lives, time spent outdoors became a lifeline for many. Now society is open once more, we’re celebrating our love of walking and nature with two stunning hikes. Throughout the pandemic, we know many have experienced isolation, which is why we’re bringing the Strong Women community together to escape the city for a day, make new friends and boost those all-important endorphins.

Join a supportive community of strong women for a scenic charity hike

Book your Strong Women Trek ticket There’s still time to sign up for a Strong Women Trek this June. Find links to book your chosen trek below. We can’t wait to see you at the start line!

Please be aware of the event terms and conditions.