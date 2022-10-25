Coach and therapist Marilyn Devonish has used micro habits for the last 30 years. She explains “micro habits allow you to flip the neurological switch and give you something easy to do. What often happens is you do the one small thing, realise it was pretty straightforward, and that leads you onto the next step.”

Greeves agrees, saying “the purpose of a micro habit is to build a small habit in such a way that it is almost impossible to fail. By making the habit commitment tiny - or micro - the ease with which you can do it consistently quickly builds confidence.”

The benefits of feeling confident about making small changes are two-fold: we get to revel in a feeling of success multiple times a day which keeps our motivation levels high, as we’re consistently feeling a hit of dopamine. “This makes the overall habit more enjoyable and fulfilling to work towards,” says Greeves, meaning we’re more likely to stick at it.