Let’s face it — the weekend is never as long as we want it to be. If you’ve ever felt like Saturday and Sunday go by in the blink of an eye leaving you scrambling on Monday morning, you’re not alone.

Many of us understandably try to pack our weekend full of fun — seeing a friend for coffee, visiting that cool new exhibition, another friend’s birthday party, a stroll through a Sunday farmer’s market. But after a fun, busy weekend, Monday morning can often leave you feeling more stressed and scattered than ever.

Enter the Sunday reset. With over a billion views on TikTok and thousands of tweets, the concept of the ‘Sunday reset’ is well and truly taking over the internet. The trend, which features people showing off their Sunday wellness routines, is all about giving the mind and the body a chance to rejuvenate on the weekend, leaving you feeling fresh, rested and ready for the week to come.