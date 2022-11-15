Life feels a little fraught at the moment. Juggling work, family and a social life against a backdrop of, well… interesting times. And stressful days often lead to anxious nights with hours of disturbed shuteye. Wouldn’t it be great to have a quick route to a calm, relaxed and blissful sleep? Luckily, you do – say hello to your vagus nerve. “The vagus nerve is responsible for a huge number of signals from the digestive system and organs to the brain and vice versa,” says Dr Deepak Ravindran, author of The Pain-Free Mindset. “It’s an important part of the parasympathetic system, the so-called ‘rest and digest’ part of the nervous system. “While the sympathetic system is responsible for the ‘fight and flight’ aspect, we need the parasympathetic system in full readiness to support us when needed.”

You can engage this system through vagus nerve stimulation – non-interventional exercises that help improve the tone of the nerve. Dr Ravindran explains: “Vagal tone is an internal biological process that represents the activity of the nerve. Increasing your vagal tone activates the parasympathetic nervous system. Therefore, having a higher baseline vagal tone can allow the body to relax faster after stress.” So, tone up your vagus nerve and you’ll be mentally and physically fitter to deal with stressful situations. The good news is that there’s a wealth of quick and easy DIY ways to achieve this – from yoga to massage and singing to cold exposure. Here’s what the experts recommend.

How humming, singing and vibrations calm you down

Singing, humming, chanting and even gargling can improve vagal tone because the vagus nerve controls your vocal cords and the muscles at the back of your throat, explains Dr Ravindran. A brain imaging study even found that the humming involved in the meditation chant ‘om’ reduced activity in areas of the brain associated with depression. Embracing this power is something that yoga instructor Scarlett Woodford swears by. “When you have a whole room of people chanting it can feel incredibly vibrational and healing,” she says. “However, if this feels a bit overwhelming, the simple chant of ‘om’ is perfect. When chanting this, I recommend each ‘om’ lasts as long as your natural exhale, with equal parts on both the O with an open mouth and M with a closed mouth. If you like, you can expand your chant with ‘Om, shanti shanti shanti’, meaning ‘peace’.”

Singing, humming, chanting and even gargling can improve vagal tone because the vagus nerve controls your vocal cords and the muscles at the back of your throat

If you prefer a little help from technology, the Sensate gadget (£299) promises immediate relief from stress and anxiety plus improved sleep. Using infrasonic resonance (sound waves below audible levels) this tool becomes what’s best described as a vibrating pebble that sits on your chest, rhythmically humming away while you listen to your choice of soothing tunes or natural sounds on the accompanying app. Working on the bone conduction phenomenon, as your chest resonates, it signals the vagus nerve to relax. After just 10 minutes of use (sessions are 10, 20 or 30 minutes long), I felt pretty blissed out and ready for bed. It’s recommended that you use Sensate daily to compound the effects for long-term benefit.

You may also like The best bath oils for dry skin, sore muscles and pure relaxation

But if you’re looking for a much cheaper option to Sensate, I accidentally discovered one: get your cat to sit on your chest. A purring cat is actually a cute and furry vagus nerve stimulator. Plus petting your cat for just 10 minutes has been scientifically proven to reduce levels of the stress hormone cortisol, so we all win (well, the cat lovers do).

Yoga to stimulate your vagus nerve

Dr Ravindran recommends exercise, particularly yoga, for improving vagal tone. Yogi and founder of The Yoga Class Laura Dodd finds restorative yoga postures such as supported fish pose or legs up the wall are her go-to moves after a stressful day. “They truly help me switch off my mind and find a deep state of relaxation,” she says. “As well as stimulating the vagus nerve, the heart-opening nature of these poses helps promote deeper, more effective breathing and relief for upper back and neck tension.” How to do a supported fish pose (matsyasana): Unlike full fish pose, this gentle backbend uses props to promote relaxation. You may wish to use a block under the head, one positioned between the shoulder blades or just a bolster down the length of the spine.

Lie down on your props with your legs straight and arms relaxed by your sides.

Feel an opening in the upper chest area and come to a slow, deep belly breath for at least five minutes.

How touch can reduce stress and help you sleep

Touch, from massage to hugs, is believed to help stimulate the vagus nerve, but manipulating specific acupressure points will have a far more reaching effect. “I often suggest massage points to my patients to help them stimulate the vagus nerve and restore calm in their daily lives,” says acupuncturist Saffron Pretty. “My favourites include the ear point ‘shen men’ found in the upper third of the ear just within the shaded part. ‘Middle cavity’ (ren 12) just over the solar plexus and ‘wind palace’ (gall bladder 20), which is behind the bony protuberance just behind your ear at the base of the skull – both can be a little tender. “Ideally these are best stimulated with firm pressure and an even circular motion using a finger or rounded object while seated or laying down. You can do this several times a day or when going off to sleep at night with attention on the breath to aid relaxation.”

Calm the nervous system with breathwork

It’s no surprise that slow, deep breathing helps us relax, but a study by the National Yang-Ming University in Taiwan specifically found that slow-paced breathing enhances vagal activity and improves sleep quality in insomniacs. If you find it hard to maintain steady, controlled breathing, another smart gadget is available. The Moonbird (£159) sits comfortably in your hand and guides your breathing. Once activated, the Moonbird comes to life slowly expanding and shrinking like a little lung (in a cute way – not a macabre one) encouraging you to breathe in and out in time with the movement. When used with the app, you can breathe to a soundtrack of relaxing sounds while it gives real-time feedback on your body’s response. A plus point is that you can use it without the app so it’s perfect for holding in bed as you drift off to sleep but want to maintain a phone-free zone.

Cold route to calm – vagus nerve icing and cold water exposure

“Exposure to cold activates the vagus nerve and lowers the ‘fight or flight’ response,” says Dr Ravindran. “Cold water swimming is one option but you can simply turn your taps to cold at the end of your morning shower for 30-60 seconds or splash your face in ice cold water two or three times a day.” Over on that hotbed of wellness hacks TikTok, the #VagusNerve hashtag has chalked up over 85 million views. Ever since TikToker Frankie Simmons shared her experience of achieving an instant solution to insomnia after ‘freezing’ her vagus nerve, the ‘vagus nerve icing’ trend has had us raiding the freezer for the key to calm.

How to ice your vagus nerve: Wrap an ice pack or bag of frozen peas in a towel.

Lie down and place the cold bundle in the middle of your chest.

Relax in this position for 15 minutes or as long as needed. Blissful sleep awaits…

Sign up for workouts, nutritious recipes and expert tips, plus our Strong Women magazine with expert advice on building strength & resilience sent to your inbox. Enter your email address Let's go! By entering my email I agree to Stylist’s Privacy Policy