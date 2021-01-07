Over on Twitter earlier this week, I found myself boasting about how many steps I’d walked in a day (just over 19,000, no big deal – it was the last Sunday before returning to work, after all).

“I have become obsessed with step counts and I hate myself for it,” I prefixed my brag with. But no amount of self-deprecation flavoured sugar coating could hide the fact that I was clearly proud of my ‘achievement’.

You see, I was a bit of a self-confessed slob in the first lockdown. Overwhelmed by anxiety and frustration, I mostly chose cocktail-fuelled Houseparty calls and Netflix marathons over exercise.