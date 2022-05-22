Type ‘wellbeing’ into Google and press search, and you’ll be confronted by hundreds of websites sharing tips and tricks for living a better life. Interest in self-improvement has surged over the last couple of years and, as such, there is now a myriad of information available about how to feel, eat and perform better.

While it’s great to see so many accessible resources available, the sheer amount of content out there can sometimes feel a little overwhelming – especially if you’re not sure what ‘wellbeing’ actually means.

We all want to live our best lives, but identifying what that might look like can be tricky to say the least.