Manifestation coaches have boomed in popularity recently, and as with all self-help, the reason people turn to Instagram’s burgeoning manifestation influencers, is because they want their lives.

Take for example the popular Insta account Manifestation Babe. Amongst the pink graphics and mantras are photos of influencer Kathrin Zenkina’s every day: vacations, perfect food pics, a loving partner. Occasional comparisons to where she came from cement the reality she wants to convey, which is that she’s just like you, or at least was, before she manifested her new life. The belief that the only thing standing between you and your dreams is your negative thoughts is an attractive one, but it’s one that doesn’t take into account factors like race, class, or circumstance. This isn’t inherently harmful, but it is cause for some wariness.

There are a number of converted sceptics out there. Az, 35, felt until recently like spirituality was “a bit of a scam”. She says she was previously a “negative person”, but at a loose end this year, Az was introduced to astrology by a friend. She began dabbling in setting intentions, writing down her desires by the light of a full moon and thanking the universe. When she had been trying for a baby for six months, she bought a “Goddess candle” that she would burn while thinking about getting pregnant – the next test she took was positive. She believes that, initially, the attraction for her was to assuage the uncertainty she’d been feeling this year. However, once she got pregnant, she decided to turn to the universe for more help. “I would set intentions for her to be born safely and healthily and for our finances to be able to provide for her,” she says.