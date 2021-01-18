Unsurprisingly, considering 2020’s horror show, Merriam-Webster went with ‘pandemic’ for its word of the year, Collins settled on ‘lockdown’, and Oxford English Dictionary was so overwhelmed by how much had happened (weren’t we all, babes) they couldn’t pick one – proposing ‘furlough’, ‘WFH’ and ‘keyworkers’ among other ‘words of an unprecedented year’.

Flying under the radar while the obvious expressions dominated was another contender almost as ubiquitous: ‘resilience’. Referring to the ability to adapt, accommodate, robustly recover from adversity and pivot like a pro, it has been applied to everything from economies and ecologies to our schoolkids. One of the biggest buzzwords since March – a catch-all for coping with a turbulent period of unfathomable fatalities, sharp rises in unemployment and peak hardship – resilience has gathered more and more momentum post-Covid, becoming a real holy grail.

We’re taking quizzes to find out which of its traits we possess; wrapping our heads around top 10 strategies for building reserves of the coveted stuff. Our poor brains – as if getting us out of bed in the morning wasn’t bad enough, now we’re being peer pressured into upskilling.

That’s not to detract from practicable advice on which superfoods sharpen the mind or how to shave seconds off the school run and fit in another task, which can be helpful to many – nor downplay the value in striving for durability. There’s nothing wrong with wanting to expand our survival kits by developing a hardier mindset, but the emphasis is just… a little upside down.