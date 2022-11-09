“Why is my period so heavy this month?”

Periods can be pretty unpredictable. Although you can track your cycle to figure out when your period might arrive, often it takes you by surprise (usually when you’re wearing a brand new underwear set). Plus, for most people, every period varies slightly – sometimes you might have an unusually long period or a particularly painful one, for example. Or maybe your period is much heavier or lighter than usual. So why is that? The amount of blood released during a period varies from person to person. On average, you’ll lose about 30 to 72ml (5 to 12 teaspoons), according to the NHS. However, some people have much heavier or lighter periods than this.

You may also like Can masturbation help to relieve period pains?

What is the bleed during your period?

Your period is a part of the menstrual cycle, which, for most people, lasts 28 days. “During your period, you shed the endometrium – the lining of your uterus,” explains Sarah Welsh, a gynaecologist and founder of the sexual wellness brand HANX. “The menstrual cycle is regulated by hormones (progesterone and oestrogen), which are released by the ovaries, and these hormones cause the lining of the uterus to build up,” Welsh explains. “The thick uterine lining is primed for a fertilised egg to implant into, but if there is no fertilised egg then the uterine lining breaks down and bleeds out of the vagina.” Because you only bleed if an egg hasn’t been fertilised (which is the start of a pregnancy), this is why a period is a good indicator that you aren’t pregnant.

Why do some people have heavier periods than others?

There are many reasons why you might generally have a particular heavy or light period, compared to other people. Often, it might be down to conditions that affect the ovaries or hormones related to the menstrual cycle like fibroids, endometriosis and polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS). “Certain medications, mental health problems, bleeding disorders and lifestyle factors such as being stressed can all cause heavy periods,” Welsh adds. It’s not unusual to have a heavy period but if you find that heavy periods are affecting your daily life, stopping you from doing things, or causing other symptoms, then you should speak to your doctor to see what support they can offer you. “They may investigate the cause for the heavy bleeding further, with scans and/or blood tests,” Welsh says, adding that, “Some people need treatment to manage their heavy periods (aka menorrhagia) and some also need additional support if they’re losing more blood each month than normal.”

Why is my period heavier this month?

Why is my period heavier at certain points within my cycle?

Perhaps you find that your period is very heavy when it first starts but lighter later on in your cycle. This is common but these patterns tend to be quite individual. “The number of days you bleed during your menstrual cycle as well as the heaviness of the blood flow varies from person to person and cycle to cycle,” Welsh says. “Day one is typically the heaviest flow, with fresh red blood, as this is the fresh blood shedding from the endometrium,” she continues. “Some people have a few days of heavier fresh red blood, then the colour can change to pinkish blood and brown/black coloured blood (older blood from the uterus). This change in blood flow is due to the rate you shed your uterus lining and how thick it is.”

Why is my period so heavy this month?

If you’re having an unusually heavy period compared to your normal menstruation, there are a few reasons this might be happening and it usually comes down to lifestyle factors which have had a knock-on effect on your hormones that regulate the menstrual cycle. “Changes in your exercise routine, body weight and stress can all affect your menstrual cycle,” Welsh says. These changes will be very individual to you, your body and your hormones and there’s no one-size-fits-all solution to heavy periods (exercising more might make one person’s periods heavier and another’s lighter, for example). The NHS does suggest that stress and depression can lead to heavier periods, however, so this is one potential reason.

The best way to try and figure out what is making your periods heavier, if it is coming down to lifestyle factors, is to track your cycle and make a note of when your habits change, so you can start to notice patterns. So is this something to worry about? According to Welsh, slight variations in your periods are normal and healthy, but in some cases there may be something else going on, so it’s important to speak with your GP if your periods are regularly heavy or are changing regularly, or you have other symptoms too.

You may also like Exercise and periods: can a fitness regime reduce period pain and regulate the menstrual cycle?

Another thing to note is your periods might change as you age, which could be the reason why it’s heavier than normal, especially if this has happened for a few cycles. “Periods can change throughout our lives, and at different life stages. For example, when you start your period (menarche), your regular cycle may be different to after you’ve had a baby (postpartum), or when you’re nearing the menopause, when your periods stop for good,” Welsh says. If you’re concerned about your periods or they’re negatively impacting you and stopping you from going about your daily life, you should speak to your GP.

Learn more about the menstrual cycle, hormones and periods by following the Strong Women Instagram page.

Sign up for workouts, nutritious recipes and expert tips, plus our Strong Women magazine with expert advice on building strength & resilience sent to your inbox. Enter your email address Let's go! By entering my email I agree to Stylist’s Privacy Policy