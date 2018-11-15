“What I learned from taking a proper lunch break every day for a week”

Working in an office is a bit like being at school, in the sense that most people eventually have a ‘thing’. By ‘thing’, I mean a facet of their identity that comes to define them, whether they’re known as the funny one, the fitness fanatic or the bookworm.

Once upon a time, I would have said that my ‘thing’ in the Stylist office was being the one who always had an opinion on the day’s political news, or – less charitably – the one most likely to forget an important meeting. But in recent months, I’ve realised that that’s not my ‘thing’ at all. No, in the eyes of my colleagues, I am – drumroll, please – The One Who Never Takes a Proper Lunch Break.

Let’s be clear: I’m not proud of this title. I’m not a fan in the slightest of ‘hustle porn’, the culture – according to Reddit founder Alexis Ohanian – of “suffering, grinding, working every hour of every day”, then posting boastfully about it on social media.

In fact, generally speaking, I think I have a pretty good work-life balance. I rarely check my professional email account at weekends, and I try not to take on extra projects when I know I already have too much on my plate. Overall, I think I’m reasonably good at setting boundaries.